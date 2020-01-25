Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) Raised to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $35.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $29.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Outfront Media from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Outfront Media in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Outfront Media from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.26.

Outfront Media stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.20. 978,311 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 906,527. Outfront Media has a fifty-two week low of $20.30 and a fifty-two week high of $30.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.35). Outfront Media had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $462.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Outfront Media’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Outfront Media will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Outfront Media news, CEO Jeremy J. Male sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $1,805,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,011,033.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Outfront Media by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 0.7% in the third quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 104,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 1.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 47,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 11.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 35.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. 93.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

