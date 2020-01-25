ORIX Co. (IX) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 30th

ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) announced a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, January 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 1.6088 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th.

ORIX has raised its dividend by an average of 8.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

NYSE:IX opened at $85.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. ORIX has a 12-month low of $68.58 and a 12-month high of $86.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.97.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ORIX had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that ORIX will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ORIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st.

About ORIX

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services primarily in Japan and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment engages in lending, leasing, and fee businesses.

