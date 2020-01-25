Orcoda (ASX:ODA) Shares Down 2.4%

Orcoda Ltd (ASX:ODA)’s stock price was down 2.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as A$0.21 ($0.15) and last traded at A$0.21 ($0.15), approximately 7,509 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.21 ($0.15).

The company has a market cap of $21.71 million and a PE ratio of -100.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is A$0.23.

Get Orcoda alerts:

In other news, insider Geoffrey Jamieson 8,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 7,000 shares of company stock worth $1,540.

Orcoda Limited provides Internet and mobile software systems in Australia and China. The company offers SmartTrans, a specialist in asset optimization; and Resource Connect, a provider of end-to-end supply chain and mobility solutions for resource industry projects. It also provides homecare, disability transportation, and health transportation services; transportation logistics, including scheduling, planning, and management, as well as mobility and visibility, and business intelligence and workflow solutions; and resource logistics services and technologies to manage people, places, and process on various resources projects.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Orcoda Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orcoda and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.