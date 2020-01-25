Optimum Investment Advisors Invests $70,000 in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in Invesco by 371.0% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 95,515 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 75,235 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco during the fourth quarter worth about $184,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Invesco by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 46,018 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 14,619 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Invesco by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 25,502 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in Invesco by 241.5% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 155,382 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 109,882 shares during the period. 66.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Invesco stock opened at $18.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.35. Invesco Ltd. has a 12-month low of $15.15 and a 12-month high of $22.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.55.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. Invesco had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IVZ shares. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Invesco from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 price target on shares of Invesco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup set a $16.50 price target on shares of Invesco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Invesco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.86.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

