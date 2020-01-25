Optimum Investment Advisors Has $41,000 Stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Optimum Investment Advisors trimmed its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 75.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CCI. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 655.6% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 34.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director J Landis Martin bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $130.62 per share, with a total value of $130,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 131,617 shares in the company, valued at $17,191,812.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CCI shares. UBS Group raised their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine lowered CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays initiated coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.82.

NYSE CCI opened at $149.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $140.60 and its 200-day moving average is $138.31. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a one year low of $112.30 and a one year high of $150.71.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

