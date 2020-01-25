Optimum Investment Advisors Buys New Stake in AVITA MED LTD/S ADR (NASDAQ:RCEL)

Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in AVITA MED LTD/S ADR (NASDAQ:RCEL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AVITA MED LTD/S in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in AVITA MED LTD/S during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. purchased a new position in AVITA MED LTD/S during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVITA MED LTD/S stock opened at $9.39 on Friday. AVITA MED LTD/S ADR has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $10.54. The stock has a market cap of $775.80 million, a P/E ratio of -24.08 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.95.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RCEL shares. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of AVITA MED LTD/S from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AVITA MED LTD/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of AVITA MED LTD/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

AVITA MED LTD/S Company Profile

Avita Medical Limited operates as a regenerative medicine company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications. The company's patented and proprietary platform technology provides treatment solutions derived from the regenerative properties of a patient's own skin.

