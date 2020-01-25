Oppenheimer Raises Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target to

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its target price lifted by Oppenheimer from to in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They set a market perform rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $390.11.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

REGN stock traded down $11.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $345.28. 1,094,071 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 624,171. The company has a market capitalization of $39.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.27. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $271.37 and a fifty-two week high of $442.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $374.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $324.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $1.54. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 24.85%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 20.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 5th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, VP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,682 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.14, for a total value of $632,667.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,697 shares in the company, valued at $3,647,429.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George L. Sing sold 15,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.98, for a total transaction of $5,579,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 130,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,392,738.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 109,543 shares of company stock worth $40,357,770. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of REGN. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.