One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of One Stop Systems Inc (NASDAQ:OSS) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 4,376,820 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,221% from the previous session’s volume of 331,444 shares.The stock last traded at $2.58 and had previously closed at $2.05.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of One Stop Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of One Stop Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of One Stop Systems in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded One Stop Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.42.

Get One Stop Systems alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.99 and a 200-day moving average of $2.17. The firm has a market cap of $41.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.19 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.35.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.70 million. One Stop Systems had a positive return on equity of 4.78% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. Sell-side analysts predict that One Stop Systems Inc will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in One Stop Systems by 36.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 40,527 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in One Stop Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Herald Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in One Stop Systems by 104.3% during the 3rd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 776,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after buying an additional 396,234 shares in the last quarter. 26.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS)

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets industrial grade computer systems and components that are based on industry standard computer architectures worldwide. The company offers custom built servers; graphical processing unit compute accelerators; flash arrays; peripheral component interconnect expansion products and adaptors; storage management software; and infrastructure as a service solutions.

See Also: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for One Stop Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Stop Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.