Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) Announces Earnings Results

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Old Republic International’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of ORI stock opened at $23.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. Old Republic International has a 52-week low of $19.68 and a 52-week high of $24.10.

In other news, insider Calderon Alberto sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total transaction of $1,655,430.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 600 shares of company stock valued at $13,508. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ORI shares. ValuEngine upgraded Old Republic International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

