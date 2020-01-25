Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on OCUL. Zacks Investment Research cut Ocular Therapeutix from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price target (down from $9.00) on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on Ocular Therapeutix from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.67.

Shares of NASDAQ OCUL traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.52. The company had a trading volume of 936,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,006. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 2.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.03. The company has a quick ratio of 6.25, a current ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07. Ocular Therapeutix has a fifty-two week low of $2.35 and a fifty-two week high of $5.55.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.01. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 3,141.58% and a negative return on equity of 383.58%. The firm had revenue of $0.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Ocular Therapeutix will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ocular Therapeutix news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.35 per share, for a total transaction of $65,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 37.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 11.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 6,667 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 48.01% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

