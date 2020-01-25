Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $2.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. is a medical device company. It focused on developing and commercializing medical devices to treat obese and overweight. The company’s product consists of Obalon balloon system, the first swallowable, gas-filled intragastric balloon designed to provide progressive and sustained weight loss in obese patients. Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

NASDAQ OBLN opened at $1.88 on Tuesday. Obalon Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $23.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a current ratio of 5.72.

Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.50) by $2.89. The business had revenue of $0.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 million. Obalon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 228.96% and a negative net margin of 607.48%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Obalon Therapeutics will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Obalon Therapeutics news, CEO William J. Plovanic purchased 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.66 per share, for a total transaction of $107,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,806 shares in the company, valued at $177,297.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 14.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in Obalon Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,330,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Obalon Therapeutics by 132.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 473,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 269,582 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Obalon Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $301,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Obalon Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Obalon Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.09% of the company’s stock.

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc, a vertically integrated medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing medical devices to treat people who are obese and overweight. The company offers the Obalon balloon system designed to provide weight loss in obese patients. Obalon Therapeutics, Inc was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

