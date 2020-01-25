Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a specialty finance company. It provides customized, one-stop credit solutions to companies with limited access to public or syndicated capital markets. The company generates current income and capital appreciation by providing companies with flexible and innovative financing solutions including first and second lien loans, unsecured and mezzanine loans and preferred equity. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation, formerly known as Fifth Street Finance Corp., is based in CA, United States. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.38.

Shares of OCSL stock remained flat at $$5.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,165. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.27. The company has a market capitalization of $785.15 million, a PE ratio of 6.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.51. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 12 month low of $4.66 and a 12 month high of $5.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 85.42%. The business had revenue of $34.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.08 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 45,402 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total value of $238,814.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,166,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,777,673.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Deborah Ann Gero bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.28 per share, for a total transaction of $26,400.00. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 12,990 shares of company stock valued at $68,348 and have sold 1,000,820 shares valued at $5,343,549. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 198,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 43,961 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 374,493 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 100,136 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 18,607 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 123.5% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 304,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 168,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 26,381.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,031,469 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,574 shares in the last quarter. 50.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

