Nwam LLC Takes $292,000 Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Nwam LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulcrum Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 126.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 24,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 13,443 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Towerpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, First Command Bank raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $240.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $238.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.85. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $204.98 and a 52 week high of $244.29.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.