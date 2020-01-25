Nwam LLC Sells 495 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Nwam LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, American Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $254,000.

NASDAQ VGLT opened at $87.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.64 and a 200 day moving average of $85.41. Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $73.06 and a twelve month high of $91.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.174 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

About Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

