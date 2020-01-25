Nwam LLC Sells 48 Shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Nwam LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC grew its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 5,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. boosted its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 3.5% in the third quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 2,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 0.6% in the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 66,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,740,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 11.1% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 0.5% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 137,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,174,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. 83.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE APD opened at $243.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.00 and a 1 year high of $244.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.55.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 19.73%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This is an increase from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 56.52%.

APD has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $232.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $241.00 target price for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.76.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

