Nwam LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Nwam LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,384 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCZ. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 323,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,177,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV now owns 95,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,928,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Edge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Edge Advisors LLC now owns 11,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $61.70 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.54 and a fifty-two week high of $62.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.82.

