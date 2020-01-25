Nwam LLC Raises Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Nwam LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,655 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 227,614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,627,000 after acquiring an additional 8,105 shares during the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 21,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 63,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 54,037 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 599,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,081,000 after acquiring an additional 26,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 70,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 22,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $38.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $282.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.92 and a 12 month high of $39.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.97.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $44.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.45 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 8.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. This is a positive change from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.09%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on AT&T to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on AT&T from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

