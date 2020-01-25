Nwam LLC Lowers Stock Position in Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd (NYSE:NRK)

Nwam LLC cut its stake in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd (NYSE:NRK) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 51,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd by 2.6% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,315,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,161,000 after acquiring an additional 58,073 shares during the last quarter. Family Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 130,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 6,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd by 111.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,503,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,239,000 after purchasing an additional 793,689 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, VP Michael A. Perry acquired 36,194 shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.47 per share, with a total value of $487,533.18.

Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd stock opened at $13.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.43. Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd has a twelve month low of $12.03 and a twelve month high of $13.79.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%.

Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd Profile

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income, covered by insurance from insurers with a claims-paying ability, exempt from regular federal and New York income tax and are rated Baa, BBB or better and having an average maturity of 15.98 years.

