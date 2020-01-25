Nwam LLC Has $432,000 Stock Holdings in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT)

Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,606 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,186 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MBT. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 26,775 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 52,401 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 16.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,974 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 19.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 4.5% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 77,075 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares during the last quarter. 30.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MBT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

MBT stock opened at $10.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.90. The firm has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.12 and a 200-day moving average of $8.89. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO has a 12-month low of $7.39 and a 12-month high of $10.82.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO had a return on equity of 104.29% and a net margin of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO Profile

Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems provides telecommunication services in Russia, Ukraine, Turkmenistan, and Armenia. It operates through three segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, and Ukraine. The company offers voice and data transmission; Internet access; pay TV; and various value added services, including big data, Internet of Things, cloud, financial, and e-commerce services through wireless and fixed lines, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

