Nwam LLC Buys New Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,131 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in United Rentals by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 208 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

NYSE:URI opened at $151.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $162.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.84. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.90 and a 1-year high of $170.04.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $166.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Buckingham Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up previously from $170.00) on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 price target on United Rentals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on United Rentals from $170.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.78.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey J. Fenton sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total transaction of $3,219,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,819 shares in the company, valued at $2,224,168.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Kneeland sold 22,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.08, for a total transaction of $3,474,688.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 181,973 shares in the company, valued at $27,492,480.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,035 shares of company stock valued at $7,149,241. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

See Also: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.