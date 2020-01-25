Nwam LLC Buys 2,104 Shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Nwam LLC boosted its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) by 59.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FPX. FMR LLC bought a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Price Wealth LLC bought a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 650.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPX opened at $83.16 on Friday. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $67.78 and a one year high of $84.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.1667 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

