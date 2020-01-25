Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 30.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 53,594 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $6,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,663,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $957,529,000 after buying an additional 185,701 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 363.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,139,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,872,000 after buying an additional 1,677,330 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 3.8% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,967,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,431,000 after buying an additional 72,000 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 1.7% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,688,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,049,000 after buying an additional 28,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 10.7% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 978,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,823,000 after buying an additional 94,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NUE shares. ValuEngine raised Nucor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BNP Paribas started coverage on Nucor in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Nucor in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Longbow Research raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.20.

In related news, CEO John J. Ferriola sold 3,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $172,962.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 453,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,513,516. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $50.33 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $46.10 and a 12 month high of $62.31. The stock has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. Nucor had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 21.13%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

