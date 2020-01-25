Nucleus Vision Market Capitalization Tops $4.29 Million (NCASH)

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. One Nucleus Vision token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, WazirX, Bitrue and Bittrex. During the last seven days, Nucleus Vision has traded down 12.6% against the dollar. Nucleus Vision has a total market cap of $4.29 million and approximately $268,076.00 worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00036928 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $458.03 or 0.05504873 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00026692 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00127620 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00020207 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00033813 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002756 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

About Nucleus Vision

Nucleus Vision is a token. It launched on November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,407,501,768 tokens. Nucleus Vision’s official message board is medium.com/@NucleusVision . The official website for Nucleus Vision is nucleus.vision . Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Nucleus Vision Token Trading

Nucleus Vision can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Ethfinex, IDEX, WazirX, Upbit, Bittrex, Koinex, Binance, Bitbns, Huobi, Zebpay, Bitrue and BITBOX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nucleus Vision should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nucleus Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

