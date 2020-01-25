Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) CFO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen Sells 2,915 Shares

Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) CFO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 2,915 shares of Novocure stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.14, for a total transaction of $286,078.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,720,524.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Novocure alerts:

On Monday, November 18th, Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 25,832 shares of Novocure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.68, for a total transaction of $2,342,445.76.

On Thursday, November 14th, Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 27,576 shares of Novocure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.87, for a total transaction of $2,257,647.12.

On Monday, November 11th, Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 8,600 shares of Novocure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $689,118.00.

NVCR opened at $87.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of -301.00 and a beta of 2.37. Novocure Ltd has a 1-year low of $41.51 and a 1-year high of $98.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.65.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $92.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.12 million. Novocure had a negative net margin of 8.43% and a negative return on equity of 18.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Novocure Ltd will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Novocure by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,554,632 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $351,218,000 after acquiring an additional 750,374 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Novocure by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,357,482 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $149,064,000 after acquiring an additional 421,235 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Novocure by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,615,508 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $120,808,000 after acquiring an additional 44,737 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Novocure by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,309,220 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $82,782,000 after acquiring an additional 146,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Novocure by 436.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 817,914 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,163,000 after acquiring an additional 665,321 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NVCR shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Novocure in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Novocure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novocure in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Novocure from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novocure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Novocure has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.14.

Novocure Company Profile

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

Featured Article: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Novocure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novocure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.