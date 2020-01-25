Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC Has $973,000 Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,337 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 0.4% of Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at about $112,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth approximately $135,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 685,179 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 23,931 shares during the period. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Apple from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Nomura lifted their price objective on Apple from $225.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Apple from $224.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective (up from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Apple currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $282.36.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total transaction of $9,639,799.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,170,677 shares in the company, valued at $301,788,823.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $318.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1,395.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.74 and a fifty-two week high of $319.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $294.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $64.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.86 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 21.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

