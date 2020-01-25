Northrop Grumman’s (NOC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reissued their buy rating on shares of Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) in a research report released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Barclays currently has a $455.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $374.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $437.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $379.09.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $381.64. 738,008 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,123,219. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.29. Northrop Grumman has a 52 week low of $263.29 and a 52 week high of $384.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $358.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $356.04.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.54 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will post 20.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOC. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,693 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at $595,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 37,917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,042,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,565 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

