Nord/LB Reiterates €45.00 Price Target for Brenntag (FRA:BNR)

Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BNR has been the subject of several other research reports. Bankhaus Lampe set a €54.00 ($62.79) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Warburg Research set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($63.95) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €44.00 ($51.16) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brenntag has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €51.87 ($60.31).

Shares of BNR opened at €48.73 ($56.66) on Tuesday. Brenntag has a 1 year low of €43.06 ($50.07) and a 1 year high of €56.25 ($65.41). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €48.84 and a 200-day moving average of €45.87.

Brenntag AG, a chemical distribution company, purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company also provides value added services. It serves customers in various end-market industries, such as adhesives, paints, oil and gas, food, water treatment, personal care, and pharmaceuticals.

