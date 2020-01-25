Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) Price Target Increased to $23.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nlight from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nlight from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Nlight in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nlight currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.00.

NASDAQ:LASR traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,655. Nlight has a fifty-two week low of $12.60 and a fifty-two week high of $26.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.27 and its 200-day moving average is $16.86. The firm has a market cap of $798.60 million, a P/E ratio of 2,054.00 and a beta of 2.41.

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Nlight had a return on equity of 0.09% and a net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $43.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Nlight’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nlight will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nlight news, CTO Robert Martinsen sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 46,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ran Bareket sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $500,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 118,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,369,026.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,243 shares of company stock worth $6,026,012. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LASR. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Nlight in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Nlight during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Nlight by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nlight during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Nlight by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers used in the industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense markets. The company also produces optical fiber products. It markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturer primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, Germany, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe.

