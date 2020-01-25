Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,338 Shares of Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,338 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Emergent Biosolutions worth $1,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Emergent Biosolutions by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Emergent Biosolutions in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Emergent Biosolutions in the third quarter worth about $19,579,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Emergent Biosolutions by 110.0% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 33,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 17,458 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Emergent Biosolutions in the third quarter worth about $264,000. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Emergent Biosolutions alerts:

In other news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total value of $54,060.00. Also, Director Zsolt Harsanyi sold 3,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $188,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,995,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,892 shares of company stock worth $857,603. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EBS opened at $56.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.65 and its 200-day moving average is $51.10. Emergent Biosolutions Inc has a 12-month low of $39.11 and a 12-month high of $67.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 800.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.49.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.58. Emergent Biosolutions had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $311.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Emergent Biosolutions Inc will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Emergent Biosolutions from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Emergent Biosolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emergent Biosolutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

Emergent Biosolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). Its products address PHTs, including chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travelers' diseases; and opioids.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent Biosolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent Biosolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.