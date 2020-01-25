Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Tractor Supply by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 68,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,163,000. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Chad Michael Frazell sold 13,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.49, for a total transaction of $1,323,804.09. Also, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $29,544.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,562,646.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $113.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.70.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $93.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.00. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $82.62 and a fifty-two week high of $114.25.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 36.64% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

