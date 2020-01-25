Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.47 Million Stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 32.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 43,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STLD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 12.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,048,000 after acquiring an additional 28,050 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 4.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 69.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 558,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,874,000 after acquiring an additional 228,363 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 236.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 90,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 63,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 29.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after acquiring an additional 23,468 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STLD. Longbow Research raised Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.75.

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $30.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.89 and a 200-day moving average of $31.04. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.02 and a 1 year high of $39.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.67.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 6.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.84%.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

