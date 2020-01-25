Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,112 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,728,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $572,760,000 after buying an additional 205,371 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,211,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in John Bean Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $457,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total transaction of $34,065.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,637,303.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBT stock opened at $112.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.48. John Bean Technologies Corp has a fifty-two week low of $76.51 and a fifty-two week high of $127.97.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $489.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.28 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 33.52% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies Corp will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 9.35%.

JBT has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded John Bean Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and packaging systems for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals.

