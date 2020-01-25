Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 300 Shares of Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Magellan Health were worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Windward LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Health by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Health by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 230,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,333,000 after buying an additional 30,689 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Health by 187.5% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 259,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,089,000 after buying an additional 168,975 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Magellan Health in the 3rd quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Health by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 285,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,750,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGLN stock opened at $74.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.70. Magellan Health Inc has a 52 week low of $57.79 and a 52 week high of $81.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.18 and its 200 day moving average is $69.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 265.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.66.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.08). Magellan Health had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. Magellan Health’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Magellan Health Inc will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey N. West sold 5,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.62, for a total transaction of $450,885.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,684.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,039 shares of company stock worth $474,756. 14.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MGLN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Magellan Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Magellan Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $67.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Magellan Health in a report on Monday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

Magellan Health Profile

Magellan Health, Inc provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

