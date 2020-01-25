Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Reduces Stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. reduced its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,120 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $7,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

NYSE:ARE traded down $0.75 on Friday, reaching $164.66. 484,337 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,095,846. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.04. The firm has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a PE ratio of 156.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.70. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a 12 month low of $123.39 and a 12 month high of $165.74.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($2.19). The business had revenue of $390.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.99 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 1.63%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.42%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ARE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James set a $26.00 target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Barclays raised their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.91.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.