Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Raises Holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,610 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $10,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Paypal during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Paypal by 51.6% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Paypal by 125.4% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in Paypal in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Paypal in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $116.98. 7,089,302 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,027,159. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $121.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total transaction of $3,104,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 427,074 shares in the company, valued at $44,197,888.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,719 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $2,693,550.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,708,160.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,379 shares of company stock valued at $9,197,226 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Paypal to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine lowered Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Paypal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Paypal from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.35.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

