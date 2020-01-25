Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Invests $4.18 Million in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. bought a new position in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 18,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,181,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BURL. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,602,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Burlington Stores by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 3,872 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,562,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Burlington Stores by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 171,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,162,000 after buying an additional 6,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,006,000.

NYSE BURL traded down $4.42 on Friday, hitting $220.74. 456,504 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 536,747. The company has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $227.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.52. Burlington Stores Inc has a 52-week low of $136.30 and a 52-week high of $236.02.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 145.12% and a net margin of 6.26%. Burlington Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Burlington Stores Inc will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. OTR Global raised Burlington Stores to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Burlington Stores from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Burlington Stores from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine lowered Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Burlington Stores from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.94.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Kingsbury sold 25,000 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.89, for a total transaction of $5,797,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 141,441 shares in the company, valued at $32,798,753.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 17,016 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.00, for a total value of $3,845,616.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 40,060 shares in the company, valued at $9,053,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,874 shares of company stock worth $21,767,465 over the last quarter. 1.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

