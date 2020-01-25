Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Invests $11.95 Million in Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 250,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,953,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 46.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 588,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,613,000 after acquiring an additional 186,658 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the second quarter worth $5,568,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 4.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 755.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,708,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,059 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the second quarter worth $393,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine cut Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities cut Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.77.

In other Apollo Global Management news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 3,750,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $183,975,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 46.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE APO traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.01. 1,479,190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,439,092. The firm has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.86. Apollo Global Management LLC has a 12 month low of $27.13 and a 12 month high of $52.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $401.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management LLC will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

