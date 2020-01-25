Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Has $5.73 Million Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lessened its position in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 29.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25,140 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $5,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,504,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,540,415,000 after buying an additional 341,830 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,004,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,330,803,000 after buying an additional 135,822 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 10.7% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,888,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,036,000 after buying an additional 181,900 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 13.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,011,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,118,000 after buying an additional 118,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 501.2% in the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 929,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,393,000 after buying an additional 774,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ETN shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Eaton in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised Eaton from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.56.

In other news, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,112,072. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 16,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $1,545,568.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,353,354.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 60,988 shares of company stock valued at $5,527,268 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ETN traded down $1.06 on Friday, hitting $96.84. 2,626,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,244,782. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.43. Eaton Co. PLC has a 52 week low of $67.97 and a 52 week high of $99.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.33.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

