Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Has $25.85 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 574,850 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 25,850 shares during the period. Comcast comprises 1.8% of Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $25,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guidant Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 427.9% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 681 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 733 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Personal Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 790 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Comcast news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 508,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total transaction of $22,860,995.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,108,522 shares in the company, valued at $184,801,319.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $3,410,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 564,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,648,396.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 591,948 shares of company stock valued at $26,526,254 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Guggenheim set a $57.00 target price on Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $53.00 price objective on Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Comcast from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Comcast from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.83.

CMCSA stock traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.59. The stock had a trading volume of 38,944,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,562,696. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.05. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $34.67 and a 52 week high of $47.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 11.98%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.84%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

