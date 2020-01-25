Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Buys Shares of 91,770 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. bought a new stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 91,770 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $16,190,000. 3M comprises approximately 1.1% of Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 62,713 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,871,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,011,000. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of 3M by 932.7% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 39,438 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,836,000 after purchasing an additional 35,619 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of 3M by 323.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 134,514 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $23,317,000 after purchasing an additional 102,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of 3M by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,356,678 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $235,167,000 after purchasing an additional 14,528 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.49% of the company’s stock.

MMM traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $178.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,641,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,196,616. 3M Co has a fifty-two week low of $150.58 and a fifty-two week high of $219.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $176.20 and a 200-day moving average of $168.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $102.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.10.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. 3M had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Julie L. Bushman sold 6,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $1,135,654.11. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,634 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.72, for a total value of $278,956.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,216 shares of company stock valued at $2,233,940 in the last ninety days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MMM shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup lowered 3M from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on 3M from $162.00 to $158.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group lowered 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.08.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

