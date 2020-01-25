Ninepoint Partners LP Sells 222,036 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Ninepoint Partners LP decreased its stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 67.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 109,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 222,036 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up 1.3% of Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners lifted its position in Bank of America by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 50,203,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,465,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542,808 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Bank of America by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 36,402,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,055,666,000 after purchasing an additional 573,200 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,678,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $807,383,000 after purchasing an additional 627,776 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Bank of America by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,822,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $578,226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055,592 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $523,079,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of BAC stock traded down $0.58 on Friday, reaching $33.54. The company had a trading volume of 47,784,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,874,072. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $306.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.72 and a 200-day moving average of $31.12. Bank of America Corp has a 12 month low of $26.21 and a 12 month high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.30 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 24.15%. Bank of America’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BAC. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.29.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Read More: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.