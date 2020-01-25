Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Sells 268 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CPRT. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Copart by 6.6% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 400,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,930,000 after buying an additional 24,676 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Copart in the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Copart by 49.8% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 81,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,081,000 after purchasing an additional 27,042 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Copart in the second quarter worth approximately $390,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Copart by 9.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 831,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,148,000 after purchasing an additional 75,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.29. 797,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,284,983. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.52. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $49.33 and a one year high of $101.11. The stock has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.46 and a beta of 0.80.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Copart had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 34.06%. The firm had revenue of $554.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Copart’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 327,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.49, for a total transaction of $29,619,005.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 81,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.84, for a total transaction of $7,807,797.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 538,785 shares of company stock valued at $49,564,503. 14.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CPRT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Copart from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Copart from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.60.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

