Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Sells 195 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lowered its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Vice Chairman Charles A. Vice sold 9,413 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.54, for a total value of $889,905.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 363,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,386,372.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Charles A. Vice sold 8,868 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $826,408.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 361,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,678,027.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,436 shares of company stock valued at $14,439,091 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ICE shares. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup set a $101.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays set a $104.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. UBS Group set a $108.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.88.

Intercontinental Exchange stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,880,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,185,762. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 12-month low of $71.90 and a 12-month high of $98.09. The company has a market capitalization of $54.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.63.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 31.97% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

