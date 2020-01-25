Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lowered its position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KO. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,621,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,959,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412,293 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 55.6% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,502,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,990 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 6.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,437,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,482 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 73.8% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 3,128,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,200 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 18,134.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,075,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,928 shares during the period. 67.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.53.

In other news, COO Brian John Smith sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 139,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,800,912. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total transaction of $4,959,574.77. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,134,526.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 149,289 shares of company stock worth $8,113,175 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KO traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.68. The company had a trading volume of 8,593,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,920,092. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.27 and a 200 day moving average of $54.01. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1-year low of $44.42 and a 1-year high of $57.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.42.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

