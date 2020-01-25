Nicolet Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:NCBS) is Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s Largest Position

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:NCBS) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 852,606 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,814 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares makes up approximately 23.3% of Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. owned approximately 9.12% of Nicolet Bankshares worth $62,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NCBS. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 145.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 13,059 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 92.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 8,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 4,038 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares in the third quarter worth about $289,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 5.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 188,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,563,000 after acquiring an additional 9,489 shares during the period. 40.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nicolet Bankshares alerts:

In other Nicolet Bankshares news, CEO Robert Bruce Atwell sold 18,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.58, for a total transaction of $1,277,850.90. Also, EVP Michael E. Daniels sold 10,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.58, for a total transaction of $763,534.44. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NCBS stock traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.45. 27,005 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,228. The stock has a market cap of $678.49 million, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.23. Nicolet Bankshares Inc has a 52-week low of $53.77 and a 52-week high of $75.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $43.78 million during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 11.91%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nicolet Bankshares Inc will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.67.

Nicolet Bankshares Profile

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Nicolet Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nicolet Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.