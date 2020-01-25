Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Has $269,000 Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lowered its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,267 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. 46.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on BABA shares. HSBC started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $197.70 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks dropped coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, DZ Bank started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.42.

BABA stock traded down $5.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $213.75. 18,125,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,361,771. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $215.09 and its 200-day moving average is $185.25. The company has a market cap of $557.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.06, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12 month low of $147.95 and a 12 month high of $231.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $16.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.72 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 34.02%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

