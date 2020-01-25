Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $2.78 on Friday, hitting $302.03. 3,423,431 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,859,600. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $296.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.31. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $240.63 and a 1-year high of $305.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $1.4285 dividend. This represents a $5.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

