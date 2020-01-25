Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Decreases Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,933 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 22.0% during the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 515,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,749,000 after purchasing an additional 92,962 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 96,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,303,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 28,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 6,412 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $44.29. The stock had a trading volume of 19,641,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,767,573. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $38.98 and a 12-month high of $45.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.5591 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. This is a boost from Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

