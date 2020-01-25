NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 535 Shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

NEXT Financial Group Inc cut its position in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,863 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in VF were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of VF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,275 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its position in shares of VF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 322,684 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,715,000 after purchasing an additional 10,556 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV increased its position in shares of VF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 3,894 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of VF by 7.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 104,073 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,261,000 after purchasing an additional 7,409 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of VF during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,841,000.

Get VF alerts:

VF stock opened at $84.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $34.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.54. VF Corp has a 52 week low of $76.77 and a 52 week high of $100.25.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. VF had a return on equity of 31.14% and a net margin of 10.54%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that VF Corp will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. VF’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.79%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VFC. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on VF from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on VF from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of VF in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on VF from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered VF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. VF presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.67.

In other VF news, VP Kevin Bailey sold 21,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $1,772,045.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 71,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,922,976.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven E. Rendle sold 155,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $14,220,194.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,603,988.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 193,826 shares of company stock worth $17,535,241. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

VF Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VF Corp (NYSE:VFC).

Receive News & Ratings for VF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.