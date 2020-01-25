NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 3,894 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

NEXT Financial Group Inc trimmed its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 38.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,894 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in ONEOK by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in ONEOK by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. 73.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mark W. Helderman bought 6,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.36 per share, for a total transaction of $447,055.84. Also, CAO Mary M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $143,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,396.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ONEOK stock opened at $74.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $31.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.15. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.29 and a 12 month high of $77.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.86.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 11.76%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be given a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 131.65%.

OKE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays set a $79.00 price objective on ONEOK and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine lowered ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Goldman Sachs Group raised ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $81.00 in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering began coverage on ONEOK in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.54.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

